Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Walker Marries Louis Thornton-Allan

Meadow Walker is married!

The daughter of late actor Paul Walker tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan and shared a sweet video from their big day on Instagram on Friday.

“We’re married !!!!” the caption reads.

In attendance at the wedding were Paul’s “Fast and Furious” friends Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster. Vin, who is Meadow’s godfather, reportedly walked Meadow down the aisle, according to E! News

The nuptials occurred earlier this month in the Dominican Republic. Meadow shared details about their big day with Vogue, including that she wore a stunning Givenchy dress and that her husband’s family couldn’t make it to the festivities.

“The pandemic impacted our plans. Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions,” she told the publication.

She also revealed that for the afterparty, they celebrated on the beach where she donned a number by Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

“We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand. To finish the night, there was a wonderful display of fireworks, and we lit lanterns into the picturesque night sky,” she gushed.

Meadow and Louis first sparked engagement rumors back in August. The 22-year-old posted a video where she rocks an engagement ring while swimming in a pool.

While she didn’t officially announce the news, she did caption the post, “< 3 < 3 < 3 < 3″.

Louis first confirmed his relationship with the model in July, making things Instagram official when he shared a photo of him and Meadow gazing into each other’s eyes, with his arm around her.

He captioned the loved-up shot, “Best friend,” and she commented back, “My love.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

— Stephanie Swaim

