PBS Announces ‘American Anthems’ Starring Jennifer Nettles & More Premiere Date

“American Anthems” is putting a tune to the everyday heroes across America.

“American Anthems”, a new six-episode series from PBS, Emmy-winning NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Academy and Emmy Award-winning series creator Believe Entertainment Group, will premieres on June 24 at 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video app.

The show, which celebrates everyday heroes, will feature country music’s hottest stars, Jennifer Nettles, Lee Brice, The War and Treaty, Lindsay Ell, Cam and Ruston Kelly and connect these music superstars with heroes across America to put a song to their stories.

In every episode, a country music star will meet with an everyday hero and learn about their stories and how they’re making a positive change in their community. The superstar artists collaborate with award-winning songwriters to create an original song inspired by the story they just heard.

At the end of the episode, the hero will be surprised with a once-in-a-lifetime performance of the emotional anthem by the artist while surrounded by family and friends.

“American Anthems” is an amazing show that truly captures how simple acts of kindness result in larger-than-life outcomes,” said Academy of Country Music winner Lee Brice. “A good country song is like a good deed – they are simple, heartfelt stories with long-lasting impact.”

“There are heroes all around us and were so appreciative to be part of honoring some of our nation’s most overlooked and forgotten – especially the ones on all fours,” said The War and Treaty’s Michael Trotter Jr., a veteran who serves alongside his wife Tanya, as the singer/songwriter duo celebrating Jason Johnson, Founder of Project K9 Hero.

Tune into “American Anthems” on June 24 at 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video app. New episodes will air for six weeks on Fridays at 10:00 p.m. ET.