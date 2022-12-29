Pele Dies At 82: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Barack Obama And More Mourn The Soccer Legend

Pelé, the Brazilian soccer star and the only man to ever win three World Cups, has died at the age of 82, after a battle with colon cancer. His family shared the devastating news on Thursday.

Pelé was beloved worldwide, not just by his country of Brazil, but by soccer fans and athletes. His dominance on the field and his willingness to share the love of the game with so many through the years contributed to his incredible legacy. Among the great names mentioned in soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Pelé was always on the list, as well. His quickness, flair and pure athleticism was celebrated time and again.

Following his death, fans around the world including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and more shared their thoughts.

Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him. pic.twitter.com/urGRDePaPv — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2022

It’s sad to hear that Pele has passed away. He was a lovely man and a fantastic footballer. I was very lucky to meet him at Highbury in 1981 and I’ll never forget it. pic.twitter.com/uO11esWQWJ — Kenny Sansom (@KennySansom03) December 29, 2022

FIFA and all of the football world is mourning the death of O Eterno Rei – the eternal king. Rest in peace, Pelé. Our thoughts and sympathies are with your family, friends and all who had the joy of watching you play. — FIFA (@FIFAcom) December 29, 2022

We mark the passing of the legendary Pelé, known to many as the king of the “beautiful game.” This image of a spiral galaxy in the constellation Sculptor shows the colors of Brazil. pic.twitter.com/sOYfKdTeAJ — NASA (@NASA) December 29, 2022

Today, we say goodbye to the best ever 🕊️ Rest in eternal peace, Pele, you’ll be missed my millions and millions. Legend 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/KfUkO0Nvdi — Samuel Eto’o (@SamuelEtoo) December 29, 2022

It was one my favorite moments in my career when I got to meet pele in 93 .. blessed enough to have done a few @MasterCard appearances with pele through the years .. RIP 🐐 #Pele @FIFAcom @MLS pic.twitter.com/zgFqDLXVOA — Marcelo Balboa (@marcelobalboa17) December 29, 2022

It’s a big loss! Pelé was and will be one of my biggest idols. As Swedish, I have read about the World Cup in 1958, when we were so close to winning, but his talent made history. The Greatest of all time. Thanks for everything 👑🖤 pic.twitter.com/wCQye3L0Tp — Pia Sundhage (@PiaSundhage) December 29, 2022

Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first. RIP ⚽️🤴🏿 pic.twitter.com/SeW0z1hQTm — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) December 29, 2022

Tonight we light the arch in the honour of Pelé. His unique talent lit up the game of football, and inspired the world. pic.twitter.com/6Ho2Fqz37A — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) December 29, 2022