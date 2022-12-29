Pele Dies At 82: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Barack Obama And More Mourn The Soccer Legend

Pelé, the Brazilian soccer star and the only man to ever win three World Cups, has died at the age of 82, after a battle with colon cancer. His family shared the devastating news on Thursday.

Pelé was beloved worldwide, not just by his country of Brazil, but by soccer fans and athletes. His dominance on the field and his willingness to share the love of the game with so many through the years contributed to his incredible legacy. Among the great names mentioned in soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Pelé was always on the list, as well. His quickness, flair and pure athleticism was celebrated time and again.

Following his death, fans around the world including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and more shared their thoughts.

