Penn Badgley And Wife Domino Kirke Pregnant With First Child Together After Two Miscarriages

Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke just announced that they’re expecting their first child together!

Domino shared the happy news with a picture of her baby bump but revealed in her post that the news was bittersweet after suffering two miscarriages in the past.

“On the road again… pregnancy after loss is whole other thing. After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done,” she wrote on Instagram. “As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”

Domino is already a mom to 10-year-old Cassius Riley with ex Morgan O’Kane. This time around the musician and doula is feeling grateful for her past pregnancy experiences.

“When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community. I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries, “ she wrote. “Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have.”

The “You” actor and Domino were married in a Brooklyn courthouse in 2017. The soon-to-be mom of two opened up about Penn becoming a stepdad to Cassius, telling Us Weekly, “It’s really nice. The stepparent thing is definitely uncharted territory for me cause I didn’t grow up with one, but … he takes care of him really well.”