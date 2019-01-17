It’s “Jaws” the 2019 edition!

Divers in Hawaii spotted the world’s largest ever recorded great white shark weighing in at around 2.5 TONS!

The enormous predator named “Deep Blue” was last spotted in Mexico in 2013 and is up to 50 years old, according to scientists.

Divers Mark Mohler and Kimberly Jeffries recognized the famous shark on Sunday off the coast of Oahu as it was feasting on a dead whale carcass. “Deep Blue” is said to have been fitted with a tracker almost two decades ago, which is how the divers were able to identify her.

Great White Breakfast Posted by Kimberly Jeffries Photography on Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Kimberly took to Facebook on Wednesday to post the incredible photos – and if you are anything like us, you will be totally shook at how close they got to this great white SHARK!

“If you asked me a few days ago what the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen in Hawaiian waters the answer probably would be pretty different,” she wrote alongside the underwater photos.

“If you asked me yesterday the answer would be freediving with Deep Blue, a great white, the largest ever documented, who was last seen in 2013 in Mexico.”

Marine biologist Ocean Ramsey, who also joined the divers during the plunge, captured video of the “Shark Week” star and shared them on Instagram.

(P.S. this next one seriously gave us chills…)

Ah, the (absolutely terrifying) beauty of nature!