Peta Mugatroyd And Maks Chmerkovskiy Share First Photo Of Newborn Son’s Face

Peta Mugatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are showing off their newborn son to the world!

The “Dancing with the Stars” pros took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the first photo of their son’s face.

In the adorable snap, baby Rio John Chmerkovskiy rocks a beige long-sleeved shirt, pants, beanie, and matching binky as he holds onto his hands.

“Rio John Chmerkovskiy. Born ~ 6.18.2023 8.6 oz and thriving!” the pair wrote in their joint post. “We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you. @shai.aleksander is already the best big brother and we all feel very complete 🥹 Life is good XO.”

Their “DWTS” co-stars flooded the comment section to welcome little Rio to Instagram, with their sister-in-law Jenna Johnson writing, “You are so loved Rio!!! We’ve been waiting for you.”

She wasn’t the only dancing pro to send the Chmerkovskiy family love!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd Through The Years View Gallery

“OMG! Congratulations! Can’t wait to meet Baby Rio soon 💙💙💙,” Cheryl Burke wrote, with Daniella Karagach adding, “I love him so much.”

Maks and Peta announced on social media that they welcomed their second child together on Father’s Day. The 43-year-old dad of two shared a photo of him holding his newborn son on Instagram, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to me! #MadeInPeta.”

The dancers are already parents to their six-year-old son Shai.

Maks and Peta had previously been very candid about expanding their family and their “constant struggle and heartache” to have a second child.

“After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer … we have a healthy bun in the oven,” Peta wrote on Instagram in January when she revealed she was expecting her second child. “It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF. I want to thank ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning. It feels like I’m sharing this news with my extended family.”

-Emely Navarro