Pete Davidson And Kaia Gerber Make Out During Steamy Miami Pool Date

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber just took their PDA to a steamy new level.

The couple was spotted engaging in a passionate makeout session while lounging poolside in Miami on Saturday. Cindy Crawford’s supermodel daughter, 18, donned a blue-and-white patterned T-shirt over black bikini bottoms while sharing kisses with her “Saturday Night Live” star beau. Pete, 26, opted for black athletic shorts and a white graphic tee that showed off his tattooed arms.

The duo also took a dip in the water, smiling and laughing together in between multiple liplocks.

Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber enjoy a sweet quick getaway date to Miami! pic.twitter.com/HmnzZt7Xsi — Pop Alerts Media (@PopAlertMedia) November 23, 2019

Pete and Kaia’s relationship first made headlines in October, when a fan posted a photo of them on a lunch date at Sadelle’s in New York City. Though they have yet to publicly comment on their status, they cozied up in several subsequent outings in New York and Los Angeles.

More recently, Kaia reportedly brought Pete a birthday cake ahead of his Nov. 16 “SNL” appearance and joined him at the show’s afterparty. The pair was seen arriving at the runway queen’s Manhattan apartment around 3 a.m. that night, per TMZ.

Pete and Kaia’s undeniable connection is the latest in a string of high-profile relationships for the comedian. After he and Ariana Grande called off their whirlwind engagement in 2018, Pete was linked with Kate Beckinsale and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” breakout Margaret Qualley.

Despite appearing to have no qualms with open physical affection, Pete explained his reluctance to be vocal about his dating life in a new interview with Paper magazine.

“I don’t ever make public statements about relationships ’cause I just don’t think it’s right, you know?” he said. “I usually express how I feel about anything through work.”

He seems to keep it equally simple when it comes to famous exes. When asked about Ariana, Pete had nothing but well wishes for his former fiancée.

“So, I hope she’s well. … I hope she’s very happy. And that’s pretty much it,” he said.

