Pete Davidson Just Got A New Tattoo Of A Unicorn – And It’s Absolutely Massive

Who knew Pete Davidson was such a fan of unicorns?

This week, the “Saturday Night Live” funnyman made his appreciation for the mythical beast permanent, getting one inked all over his arm.

Celebrity tattoo artist Ryan Mullins debuted a photo of his work on Pete’s skin on Wednesday. The detailed design – which gives us major Lisa Frank vibes – stretches across the entirety of his forearm, making it one of Pete’s largest tats yet.

“Unicorn on my dude Pete Davidson,” Ryan captioned the snap.

This, of course, isn’t the first time Pete has gone under the needle.

The “Big Time Adolescence” actor has turned his body into a canvas, getting dozens of tattoos – including many in tribute to his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande – over the years.

One of his last tats before their split was a loving recreation of their pet pig, Piggy Smallz.

Following their breakup, Pete has covered up some of his Ari-inspired designs.

Late last year, the 25-year-old got a heart inked overtop of the Dangerous Woman bunny ears previously on his neck.

He also had “CURSED” written atop “mille tendresse” – a “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” tattoo that he got to match the “thank u, next” singer’s own.