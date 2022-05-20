Pete Davidson Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ After 8 Seasons (Report)

It sounds like Pete Davidson will soon have more free time on the weekends.

The comedian, 28, is leaving “Saturday Night Live” after eight seasons, according to multiple outlets. As of Friday, NBC had yet to publicly confirm the reports.

Per Variety, who was first to publish the news, Pete is expected to make his departure after this week’s Season 47 finale hosted by “Russian Doll” star Natasha Lyonne.

Pete is among the youngest “SNL” cast members in history, having joined the long-running sketch comedy series in 2014 at just 20 years old. He quickly became a fan favorite performer, and went on to branch out into movies with “Trainwreck,” “Set It Up” and “The King of Staten Island.”

More recently, his personal life has made headlines amid his romance with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. The couple heated up after sharing an on-screen kiss during the reality star’s “SNL” hosting debut back in October and have gone on to make a red carpet splash at high-profile events including the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and the Met Gala.

Despite his reported exit, Pete is staying close to his “SNL” family. He and creator Lorne Michaels have teamed up for the upcoming Peacock series “Bupkis,” a fictionalized take on Pete’s life co-starring “The Sopranos” and “Nurse Jackie” alum Edie Falco as his mother.

— Erin Biglow