Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson Show PDA and Laugh Together In First Photos

Things seem to be heating up between Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson!

After weeks of speculation, the “Bridgerton” star was photographed for the first time with the “Saturday Night Live” cast member during a romantic stroll in the English countryside on Sunday.

The rumored couple can be seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail with their arms around one another and sharing some laughs as they made their way through the Greater Manchester area. Phoebe appeared to be having a great time and smiling at the 27-year-old comedian.

The couple looked super cozy for their walk both wearing sweatpants, sunglasses and a baseball hat. Phoebe paired the casual look with a tie-dye denim jacket with a fur collar.

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor confirms romance with Pete Davidson https://t.co/ERmq24Il4X — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 25, 2021

Pete is visiting Phoebe during his break from “SNL” during their mid-season break, new episodes are not scheduled to air until May 8. A source told People on Friday that the couple are “really into each other” and that Pete is telling friends that he’s serious about the 26-year-old actress.

Pete recently hinted at their relationship during a virtual Q&A with Marquette University earlier this month when students asked him about his celebrity crush.

“I’m with my celebrity crush,” said a smiling Pete.

The “SNL” funny man, who famously has been living with his mom, revealed on TikTok in early April that he has moved into a place of his own.

