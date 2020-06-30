Pierce Brosnan Pays Tribute To Daughter Charlotte 7 Years After Her Death

Pierce Brosnan paid tribute to his late daughter Charlotte in a sweet way on the seventh anniversary of her death.

Pierce shared a photo of himself lounging on the porch at his Hawaii home on Instagram this Sunday, captioning the snap, “Here’s looking at you kid…in remembrance of Charlotte.”

Charlotte passed away in 2013 at age 31 after a battle with ovarian cancer, the same disease that took her mother Cassandra’s life in 1991. At the time, Pierce reflected on the loss to People, saying in a statement, “Charlotte fought her cancer with grace and humanity, courage and dignity. Our hearts are heavy with the loss of our beautiful dear girl. We pray for her and that the cure for this wretched disease will be close at hand soon. We thank everyone for their heartfelt condolences.”

While Charlotte was Cassandra’s child from a previous marriage, Piers adopted her and her brother Christopher when their father, Dermot Harris, died in 1986. He and Cassandra had been married since 1980 and he was already a large part of her children’s lives. Cassandra and Piers also had a son Sean, who was born in 1983.

In 1992, four months after wife Cassandra’s death, Pierce opened up about the loss to People, saying, “There is an incredible cruelty in it all, losing a person you shared everything with. This is the first time in my life I’ve ever experienced bereavement, and it’s overwhelming.”

Pierce has since remarried, tying the knot to Keely Shaye Smith in 2001. They share two sons together. In his Instagram post on Sunday, Pierce also added a sweet shout-out to his granddaughter, writing, “…And with happy birthday wishes for my darling Marley May,” referencing son Sean’s five-year-old daughter.

