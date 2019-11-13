Pink Eyed Saying ‘Amazing’ Over and Over Again After Powerful Female Opener At 2019 CMAs

The CMAs is going to the girls this year!

Reba McEntire, Martina Mcbride, Dolly Parton, Karen Fairchild, Maren Morris, Kimberly Schlapman, Brandi Carlile, Terri Clark, Gretchen Wilson, Sara Evans, and more massive female country music stars took the stage for the 2019 CMA Awards opener – and not only did it get a rousing response from the crowd, with the entirety of country music on their feet, it got an audible nod of awesome from Pink!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, and Dolly Parton perform onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

Pink was spotted in the crowd following the performance, shaking her head in awe and saying over and over again, “amazing.”

The opener, which brought out some of the biggest female legends in country music, was a veritable history lesson in some of the greatest female-fronted songs of all time. Sara Evans sang her hit, “Born To Fly,” while Gretchen Wilson belted her charting, “Redneck Woman.” Martina sang Independence Day and Reba, Dolly and Carrie opened the show with “Until The Day They Lay Me Down.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Maren Morris, Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile perform onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

More hits were sang – and we spotted Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and even Loretta Lynn enjoying the performance. It’s safe to say it’s about to be a big night ahead!

