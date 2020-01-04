Pink Pledges $500,000 Donation To Australian Wildfires

As Australia battles massive wildfires, Pink is stepping up to help.

The pop superstar posted to her Instagram late Friday night that she was “totally devastated” by the destruction, pledging $500,000 to Australia fire services fighting the blaze. She also shared a list of local fire organizations, encouraging her followers to show their support.

At least 17 people have died since the fires erupted, and over 12 million acres of land have already been scorched, NBC News reports.

Pink joins a growing list of celebrities sharing their support for Australia on social media. Earlier this week, “The Greatest Showman” star and Aussie native Hugh Jackman tweeted, “We want to express our deep gratitude to the people in Australia who are fighting these devastating bushfires Our hearts are with everyone impacted especially those who have lost homes businesses and loved ones This is an immense tragedy for our home country.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton encouraged their @kensingtonroyal Twitter followers to stay updated on the blaze, providing a list of Twitter accounts for Australian fire services. They added, “As the devastating fires continue our thoughts remain with those impacted and those working heroically to fight them.”

Australian native Naomi Watts voiced her concerns for the wildlife affected by the blaze, writing on Instagram, “The fires have been truly horrendous. It’s so upsetting and worrying. So much wildlife already lost. And still much of the summer ahead. My heart goes out to those who’ve lost loved ones and homes. Big gratitude to the brave firemen who literally haven’t stopped during the holidays!!”

Bindi Irwin, daughter of “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, took to Instagram to provide an update on the animals housed at the Australia Zoo, writing, “I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients.”

Several other stars, including Dacre Montgomery of “Stranger Things,” Nick Kroll & Joel Egerton of “Loving,” and “Divergent” star Jai Courtney have shown support on social media. More than 100 wildfires continue to rage.

— by Katcy Stephan