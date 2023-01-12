Pink Reacts To Lisa Marie Presley’ Death: ‘The World Lost A Rare Gem Today’

Pink shared a touching tribute to her friend, Lisa Marie Presley, on Tuesday evening following Lisa Marie’s tragic death on earlier in the day.

“Oh, this one hurts my heart. Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as shit, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children. My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend. 💔,” Pink wrote alongside a photograph of he and Lisa Marie.

The two women shared a longtime friendship with Lisa Marie revealing to Access Hollywood in 2005 that she was in the studio with Pink. The two worked on a song titled “Shine,” which Lisa Marie released on her album “Now What” in 2005.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by P!NK (@pink)


While the two never discussed how they first met, photos from the 2002 MTV VMAs show them posing for photos backstage. In 2007, they hit the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY party together.

Pink was one of several celebrities to sweet tributes to Lisa Marie. She was joined by others like, John Travolta, Billy Corgan, and Rita Wilson.

Pink and Lisa Marie Presley during 2007 Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Awards Party – Arrivals at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

On Tuesday, Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla Presley shared the sad news of her daughter’s passing. Her rep also shared a statement with Access Hollywood.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

