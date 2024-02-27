Pink’s Daughter Willow Hart Debuts Brand New Buzzcut

Pink and Willow Hart are having an adorable mother-daughter moment!

The 12-year-old debuted her short haircut ahead of Pink’s Melbourne concert and it looks like the new hairdo was inspired by her famous mom, who has sported short hair for some time.

The “So What” singer showed off the tween’s short locks on her Instagram on Monday, sharing highlights from their meeting with Australian national soccer team player Lydia Williams. In one snap, Pink and Willow pose next to the goalkeeper and in another snap, they hold up their custom jerseys.

“Thank you @lydsaussie13 for presenting me and Willow with our very own @Matildas goalkeeper jerseys,” the Grammy winner captioned the post.

This isn’t the first time Willow has rocked short hair. The 12-year-old previously sported short hair on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where she posed alongside her mom and brother Jameson.

Pink shares her daughter and 7-year-old son with husband Carey Hart. Pink and her family are currently traveling the world for her Summer Carnival tour which kicked off over the summer and will wrap up in November.