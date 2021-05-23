Pink’s Daughter Willow Jumps With Joy & Son Jameson Dance In Surprise 2021 Billboard Music Award Performance

Pink’s daughter Willow is a STAR just like her mama!

Willow joined Pink onstage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in a surprise performance of “Cover Me In Sunshine” where the mommy-daughter duo took their performance to soaring heights with a stunning performance using Pink’s signature aerial ropes.

Willow began onstage, pretending to be asleep and then joined her mom on the ropes in a synchronized routine on the ropes. Showing absolutely no fear, the 9-year-old spun and twirled and went upside down as she held her mom’s hands.

At the end of the performance, a joyful Willow jumped up and down and shared an emotional hug with her mom.

PHOTOS: Pink and Her Kids Perform At 2021 BBMAs

Pink and Daughter Willow Give Breathtaking Performance at Billboard Music Awards View Gallery

It was an absolutely stunning moment! Then Pink continued her performance with a rock out of all her greatest hits from “All I Know So Far,” “Get the Party Started,” “So What,” “Blow Me (One Last Kiss),” “Who Knew,” “Just Like A Pill,” and “Give Me A Reason.”

And what’s better? Her youngest son, Jameson, 4, also made a quick appearance on the stage!

PHOTOS: 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Pink, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys & More Slay Billboard Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet View Gallery

Pink clearly had a blast during her performance and as she accepted her award for Billboard Icon, she also gave a shoutout to her kids for their fun on-stage moments.

“Willow nailed it Jameson nailing it,” Pink said!

It’s official – Pink’s performances need to be a family affair from here on out!