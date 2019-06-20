Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond’s 19-Year-Old Daughter Arrested For Public Intoxication

“The Pioneer Woman” star Ree Drummond’s 19-year-old daughter Paige was arrested in April in her home state of Oklahoma for public intoxication, Access confirms. According to court documents, the arrest was also for possession of alcohol by a person under the age of 21, a misdemeanor.

A spokesperson for the Payne County District Attorney’s office confirmed the news to Access.

Following her arrest, records revealed that Paige was released on a personal recognizance bond, paying more than $400 in court fees, and the district attorney approved a request to dismiss both charges. The arrest has since been expunged from Paige’s record.

Paige hasn’t addressed the arrest and seems unfazed on social media.

She recently reflected on her first year of college in an Instagram post, writing, “freshman year, you were so so good!! this past year has been filled with laughs, tears, craziness, late night andy’s runs, friendships that i hold so close, and people who constantly bring me closer to Jesus.

so hard to leave this place today, but i’m so grateful for the mems! see you in august fay :-)”

Paige’s famous Food Network mother has not spoken publicly about the arrest.

Ree shared an emotional post last August when she sent her second eldest daughter off to the University of Arkansas. “Red nose, trembling chin, tight throat, aching heart. Leaving your child at college is no picnic. I’ve done it once before and thought maybe this time would be a little easier. I think it’s a little harder,” Ree wrote. “But through all the tears, I see this clearly: What a joy it is to usher her into the next stage of her life. Paige, I’m so grateful to be your mom.❤️”

The Food Network star shares four children with her cattle rancher husband Ladd Drummond: Alex, 21, Paige, 19, Bryce, 16, and Todd, 15.