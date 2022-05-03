Post Malone Expecting His First Child With Girlfriend: ‘I’m Excited For This Next Chapter’

Post Malone is going to be a dad!

The “Circles” artist is expecting his first child with his longtime girlfriend, he confirmed to multiple outlets on Tuesday.

In a statement to TMZ, Post shared that he’s thrilled about stepping into fatherhood.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” he shared. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad.”

“Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day,” he added.

In addition to having a baby on the way, the dad-to-be is also preparing for the arrival of his fourth studio album, “Twelve Carat Toothache.”

Last week, he announced June 3 as the release date for the LP, which his follow up to 2019’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

Congratulations to Post and his growing family!