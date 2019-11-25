Post Malone’s ‘I Love Grapes’ Comment Sparks Online Speculation But Here May Be The Real Reason

Post Malone left some people a bit confused at the end of his acceptance speech at the 2019 American Music Awards.

After giving a pretty straight forward speech while accepting the award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop album for “Hollywood’s Bleeding” his last comment sparked Twitter to go wild.

“We love you very much and I love grapes,” Post said.

🙌 A round of applause as @PostMalone takes home #AMAs Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop! pic.twitter.com/DAS8WFUaWg — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

Twitter had some hilarious reactions to his love for grapes, speculating that he was just being random while others thought that it was a dare from one of his friends.

Apparently, when he walked into his dressing room at the award show and saw the fruit on the catering table, he exclaimed, “I love grapes” and chose to repeat the same phrase during this acceptance speech, according to Variety.

The 24-year-old didn’t just talk about his admiration for the fruit he also explained, “Honestly, words cannot express how grateful and thankful I am for everything that y’all show me. Thank you for all the fans for showing love and support. We busted our a** for it.”

No word from Post yet about his comment but it did make for some pretty memorable memes.

“I love grapes”- Post Malone 2k19 AMA’s pic.twitter.com/33LFZi0kbr — ur mom (@alpacas_unicorn) November 25, 2019