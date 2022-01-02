Pregnant Ashley Graham Bares Baby Bump As She Awaits Twins’ Birth: ‘Made It To Full Term Today’

It won’t be long before Ashley Graham’s twin boys are here!

The supermodel revealed on Instagram on Sunday that she reached the 40-week mark in her pregnancy. She shared the news alongside photos of her lounging in a dimly lit bedroom, her baby bump on display.

“Made it full term today (40 weeks!),” she wrote. “Due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday.”

Ashley’s pals celebrated her pregnancy and her little ones’ forthcoming arrival in the comment section.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day wrote, “I love that majestic bump! Wishing you a safe and glorious birth. Rest up sweet mama!!!!”

Helena Christensen chimed in, “Oh beautiful mama almost almost.”

Journalist Derek Blasberg said of Ashley’s twins-to-be, “They are in charge now and forever!”

Ashley and husband Justin Ervin are already parents to 1-year-old Isaac, meaning they’ll soon be a family of five!

Back in September, the catwalk queen shared a video of the moment she found out that she was pregnant – as well as the moment she was told mid-ultrasound that she was having two more sons.

“Are you serious? We’re going to have three boys!” she said in a fit of laughter.

In an interview with Access Hollywood in October, the brunette beauty shared her birth plan and her current cravings. She also revealed that she and Justin already know what they’ll call their babies-to-be.

“We have names,” she said. “In fact, I actually even came up with some songs for them the other night. So, we’ve been singing to them their names.”