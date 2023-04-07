Pregnant Jessie J Shuts Down Haters Calling Her Nude Bathtub Photos ‘Inappropriate’

Jessie J isn’t afraid to bare it all when it comes to her pregnancy.

The proud mom-to-be gave fans a new series of peeks at her growing baby bump this week, sharing an Instagram slideshow that included a nude bathtub selfie.

Though many followers flocked to the comment section to applaud Jessie on her journey and send well wishes, the British singer couldn’t help but shut down the occasional negativity with a message for the haters.

“I just want to remember this feeling forever,” she wrote in her caption. “And anyone who has commented ‘inappropriate’ on this post. I bet you zoomed before you commented.”

Jessie announced she was expecting in January, asking fans to “be gentle” with her as the news came more than a year after she suffered a devastating miscarriage. The 35-year-old has been forthcoming about her experience ever since, confirming in February that she’s having a boy and penning a heartfelt message to her little one on UK Mother’s Day last month.

“You. Thank you for coming to me. Thank you for trusting me that my body can keep you safe. Thank you for gifting me with the most special experience already so far and with the most important role I will ever play in my entire life,” she wrote on Instagram in part, captioning a screenshot of a 3-D sonogram. “I love you so hard it blows my mind this is real. I’m yours forever my son. I cannot wait to meet you. And see this smile in real life.”

— Erin Biglow