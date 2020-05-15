Pregnant Katy Perry Gets Totally Naked For New ‘Daisies’ Music Video

Katy Perry isn’t afraid to show off all her angles! The expecting mother released her much-anticipated song “Daisies” alongside its music video and fans went wild for a certain NSFW scene.

The music video starts with an ethereal-looking Katy dressed in a gauzy white gown as she reclines in a field of flowers. “Told them your dreams, and they all started laughing / I guess you’re out of your mind ’til it actually happens,” she sings.

The video shows Katy making her way through the woods, climbing through boulders, and dipping her toes in a creek. Katy sings about reaching for her dreams in the song’s chorus.

WATCH MORE: Katy Perry Was Planning To Show Off Her Baby Bump At The Met Gala

“They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down / Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house / They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me / ‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies.”

After wading around in the sunny creek, Katy begins to slowly take off her clothes. The singer posed nude in the water and cradled her growing baby bump as she splashed around under a waterfall!

The 35-year-old also took to Twitter to explain why this particular track meant so much to her.

I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. #Daisies 💛🌼 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 15, 2020

“I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing,” she wrote alongside a sneak-peek at the music video.

And this isn’t the first time Katy’s little one has made an in-utero appearance in the singer’s music video. In fact, the “Fireworks” singer announced her pregnancy by revealing her baby bump in her music video for “Never Worn White” back in March.

Katy and her fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their baby girl this summer.