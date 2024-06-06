Pregnant Model Iskra Lawrence Blasts Online Trolls For ‘Body Shaming’ Her

Iskra Lawrence is clapping back at online trolls.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old model, who is expecting her second child with music producer Philip Payne, took to Instagram to respond to people who have been commenting online about her body.

In the post, she shared photos of herself walking down the runway at Cupshe’s show during Miami Swim Week, with a caption on the photo that read, “Imagine body shaming a stranger on the internet.”

“That’s 6 months pregnant walking in Miami Swim week more proud of her body than ever after TTC,” she wrote in another photo that also shared screenshots of some of the comments she’d received.

“That is not healthy. Sorry,” one user wrote with another writing, “I’m all in favour of body positivity, but why do women always have to be almost naked to try to prove it? It’s undignified and crass.”

Iskra did end the post on a good note, sharing two screenshots of positive comments, with one user writing, “she is absolutely glowing with happiness.”

In the caption, she continued to express how shocked she was to receive all this negative attention.

“I’m still in disbelief that in 2024 (and with everything going on in the world) that fat shaming a pregnant woman seemed like the best use of your time?” she wrote.

But she didn’t let the trolling keep her down. In the comments section she revealed she wants to share the video of her runway walk because she “felt so darn confident and proud doing it with my baby girl bumping.”

Iskra and her partner are already parents to 4-year-old son Alpha. She announced she was pregnant with her second child, a girl, in April.

“4 years later and we are finally going to be a family of 4,” she wrote on Instagram.