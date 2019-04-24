Pregnant ‘RHOC’ Alum Gretchen Rossi & Slade Smiley Reveal Their Baby’s Unique Name (EXCLUSIVE)

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley have already decided on their baby name!
The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alums exclusively told Access the name of their upcoming bundle of joy on Wednesday: Skylar Gray.
The sweet moniker pays tribute to Slade’s son Grayson, 18, who is still fighting his long battle with brain cancer.
“(Grayson) has been this angel on earth, and he is just this unbreakable, amazing, little man,” Gretchen shared.
Adding, “What a lot of people don’t know about our embryo, and now our Skylar Gray, is that she actually self-corrected herself in the embryonic state. She went from two cells to five cells, and normally when it goes from two to five cells it’s not a genetically sound embryo … but she literally pushed that cell aside and went back to four and self-corrected herself.”
View this post on Instagram
Our precious baby girl! ❤️👼🏻Love ultrasound days and getting to see her move all around 🙌🏻 Always reminds me of what an incredible miracle this whole thing is! God is so Good! 🙏🏻 #pregnancyjourney #IVFbaby #IVF #pregnancy #blessed ————————————————————————Also Doc said she is the perfect size and growing perfectly 🙏🏻 so for any of those people that tried to body shame me after my last post and say I am not healthy or eating enough, you can go suck it 😜 The doc said every women carries differently and that I am doing great! My weight gain is on point and baby’s size is on point, so that’s all that matters! I eat all day long and plenty of food! My doc also said because I have a longer torso, and was fit before it sometimes takes longer to pop out and show 👍🏻 Remember to please be kind and accept every women’s journey as their own! I am sure I will start to really show and get a big ass bump soon enough 😜 and then I will start to hear I am too big now 😜😂 lol #cantwin ————————————————————————-However I also saw the thousands of messages that most of you left with beautiful, encouraging, and kind words and it did not go unnoticed! So thank you! 🙏🏻 Love you guys for your support and love during this very special time! ❤️😘(Oh and thanks to Dawn from Dr. Flora’s office for another amazing #ultrasound!)
Gretchen, who is now seven months pregnant, also gushed to Access that her little girl just “really wanted to be here.”
It hasn’t been an easy road to motherhood for the reality star! She and her fiancé, who recently celebrated 10 years together, first decided to pursue in vitro fertilization (IVF) about four years ago.
After years of trying, Gretchen announced that she was expecting her first child with her longtime partner back in December.
View this post on Instagram
IT’S A GIRL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!🙌🏻🙏🏻❤️ I have prayed for you for what seems like my whole life my sweet precious baby girl!! 👼🏻 ————————————————————————-Yesterday was truly one of the happiest days of my life! And being able to share in the excitement with friends and family made my heart explode! ❤️ My dreams of having a baby and now a little girl have come true! Thank you Lord for being so faithful and fulfilling your promises to us! God is Good! As long of a journey as this has been the Lord has taught me patience and that it is all in his perfect timing! 🙏🏻 Still cannot believe I am going to be a mother and a mother to a sweet little girl! Thank you @scrcivf @drmarksurrey!! Slade and I are overjoyed and secretly were hoping and praying we would have a little girl (just because he already has two boys) We feel so blessed and thank all of our friends and family for being with us to celebrate such a special day and the arrival of our little girl in July!! ———————————————————————— There is sooo many people to thank that made yesterday so very special (and I am sorry in advance for bombarding your feed with the amazingness that happened yesterday) but we would like to give a huge thank you to our dear friends @titaniumsuccessgirl & @armanioc for hosting our gender reveal party at their beautiful home and helping make every detail perfect! @creativefloraldirector_bw, you as well, are an incredible friend who helped make yesterday everything I dreamed of!! Love you guys sooo much! 😘❤️ ———————————————————————— Can’t wait to share all the other videos, pics, and details of all the amazing vendors who participated in making yesterday’s event epic!! ————————————————————————-Thank you to @poofthereitisreveals for the most spectacular confetti poppers you see in these videos! They literally made the party so very special for us and all our guests! In my opinion they have the most amazing poppers on the market! So look them up for your next party or gender reveal event! 🙌🏻❤️ You will not be disappointed!! Swipe left 👈🏻 or check out my highlight reel above 👆🏻 to catch all the fun at this event!
