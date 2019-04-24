Pregnant ‘RHOC’ Alum Gretchen Rossi & Slade Smiley Reveal Their Baby’s Unique Name (EXCLUSIVE)

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley have already decided on their baby name!

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alums exclusively told Access the name of their upcoming bundle of joy on Wednesday: Skylar Gray.

The sweet moniker pays tribute to Slade’s son Grayson, 18, who is still fighting his long battle with brain cancer.

“(Grayson) has been this angel on earth, and he is just this unbreakable, amazing, little man,” Gretchen shared.

Adding, “What a lot of people don’t know about our embryo, and now our Skylar Gray, is that she actually self-corrected herself in the embryonic state. She went from two cells to five cells, and normally when it goes from two to five cells it’s not a genetically sound embryo … but she literally pushed that cell aside and went back to four and self-corrected herself.”

Gretchen, who is now seven months pregnant, also gushed to Access that her little girl just “really wanted to be here.”

It hasn’t been an easy road to motherhood for the reality star! She and her fiancé, who recently celebrated 10 years together, first decided to pursue in vitro fertilization (IVF) about four years ago.

After years of trying, Gretchen announced that she was expecting her first child with her longtime partner back in December.