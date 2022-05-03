Pregnant Rihanna Honored With Marble Statue At 2022 Met Gala

Rihanna may not have been able to physically attend the 2022 Met Gala, but she still managed to be there in spirit!

The pregnant 34-year-old singer has been going to the annual fashion event since 2007, but as she is currently close to birthing her first child with A$AP Rocky, she couldn’t make it to this year’s soirée.

However, Vogue, the publication behind fashion’s star-studded night, made sure that they honored the stylish songstress by creating a digital marble statue of her inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Vogue took to their Instagram to share a video showing off the impressive, digitized artwork.

“The statue of “Eirene (The Personification of Peace)” is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover,” the outlet shared in their caption.

Rihanna took to her Instagram to show off the video and thanked Vogue for the sweet gesture.

“shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one,” the Fenty mogul penned.

The fashion publication revealed that the digital goddess replica of the “Umbrella” singer is modeled after her cover photo for their May issue. The cover shows off Rihanna and her baby bump in a red lace Alaïa bodysuit, which she paired with matching gloves and shoes.

Rihanna spoke in her interview with Vogue about how even though she has a big baby bump, she’s not letting it hinder her sense of fashion.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.’ I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” the Fenty Beauty founder said.

The “Shut Up and Drive” singer has been conquering maternity glam throughout her pregnancy!

At a Fenty Universe event in Los Angeles in February 2022, the mom-to-be shared with Access Hollywood how she’s been embracing the fun of dressing for her growing bump.

“It’s a challenge, but I enjoy a challenge, so that’s the fun in it. Figuring out first what fits and then go from there. How can we make it cool!”