Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Family

Pregnant YouTuber Nicole Thea’s cause of death has been revealed by her family, though an official autopsy report is still pending.

Thea’s uncle Charles Murray told The Daily Mail that the 24-year-old influencer died from a suspected massive heart attack. “She had it in her house and she was telling her partner that she had pains in her chest and her back,” he said.

Murray continued, “Nicole was saying that she was struggling to breathe. She was struggling with her chest — she had pain in her chest. It is so surreal as she was so young. It is such a shock. It has really, really shaken us all up.”

Thea was eight months pregnant with her unborn son when she passed away in her home in Yorkshire, England on the morning of July 11 after complaining to her boyfriend Global Boga about suffering chest and back pains.

Murray also confirmed to the outlet that his niece had no known prior health issues. “She is a dancer and we don’t think she had any underlying health problems,” he said. “It is terrible. But we won’t know for sure until we have the post-mortem.”

Thea’s mother announced the tragic news of her daughter’s sudden death on Instagram to the UK-based content creator’s thousands of followers.

“To all Nicole’s friends and supporters, it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” she wrote. Also Nicole pre-scheduled a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.”

She continued, “As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened.”

A behind-the-scenes video from Nicole’s pregnancy photo shoot in a bathtub was posted to her YouTube channel just an hour before the news of her death was shared. Comments have since been disabled.

Nicole’s boyfriend and the father of her unborn child Global Boga has yet to comment on the tragedy.

