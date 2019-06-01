President Trump Calls Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’ After He Hears Of Her Criticism Of Him

President Donald Trump will visit the United Kingdom next week and meet members of the royal family, but Meghan Markle, the American member of the royal family, will not be making time to meet with the POTUS. Meghan recently welcomed her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten with Prince Harry, which is the likely reason she’s skipping out on the president’s visit.

However, prior to his becoming President and Meghan becoming a Duchess she shared some unflattering comments about him.

The 37-year-old royal said in 2016 during an interview with “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” that Trump is “divisive” and “misogynistic” and that she may stay in Canada, where she filmed “Suits” at the time, if he became president.

In a recorded audio interview with The Sun, released on Friday, President Trump was asked if he was sorry he will not be able to meet Meghan, “because she wasn’t so nice” about him during the presidential campaign. “I didn’t know that. No, I didn’t know that. No, I hope she is OK. I didn’t know that, no,” he said. “So what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

President Trump famously called Hillary Clinton a “nasty woman” during the presidential campaign.

Despite his negative commentary about Meghan, he also did wish her well as an American member of the royal family.

“I think it’s nice. I think it’s nice and I am sure she’ll do excellently. She’ll be very good. She’ll be very good. I hope she does.”

