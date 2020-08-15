President Trump’s Younger Brother, Robert Trump, Dead at 71

Robert Trump, the youngest brother of President Donald Trump, died Saturday, Donald Trump announced in a statement.

Robert, 71, had be suffering from an undisclosed illness after reportedly being sick for several months. He passed away at a New York hospital, according to multiple reports.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” the President said.

President Trump planned a last-minute trip to New York to visit his brother before heading to New Jersey for the weekend.

“I have a wonderful brother. We’ve had a great relationship for a long time, from day one. It’s a long time ago. And he’s in the hospital right now. And hopefully he’ll be alright, but he is pretty — he’s having a hard time,” President Trump said during a press briefing on Friday.

Robert Trump was known as a philanthropist in upstate New York where he retired. He generally stayed out of the spotlight but in June he filed a temporary restraining order against his niece Mary Trump to prevent her from publishing her memoir, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

He served as executive vice president of the Trump Organization in the past which included overseeing the organization’s Atlantic City casinos.

Eric Trump remembered his late uncle on Twitter writing, “Robert Trump was an incredible man – strong, kind and loyal to the core. Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family.”

