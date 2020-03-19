Prince Albert Of Monaco Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to multiple reports, the palace confirmed that the 62-year-old had come down with the illness in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

People reports that he is being treated by his attending physician as well as Princess Grace Hospital Center specialists and is going to keep working from home.

Albert has been very vocal to his people about the coronavirus outbreak.

On March 17, 2020 he addressed Monaco in a televised speech telling the country that it would be going into total lockdown mode, with only allowances for healthcare and grocery shopping.

According to the Monaco Tribune, he ended the speech by saying, “the way out of this health crisis will depend on your ability to comply with the measures applied.”

Prince Albert isn’t the first royal to test positive. Austria’s ancestral archduke Karl Von Habsburg contracted the illness and spoke out about it earlier in the week and spoke out about the situation.

“It’s annoying, but I’m fine. It’s not the Black Plague,” he said on oe24, according to Vanity Fair. “I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested. I have to expressly praise the Austrian authorities because they at with measure and aim. Panic mood is not appropriate.”

— Stephanie Swaim