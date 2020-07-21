Prince Andrew Gave Speech At Daughter Princess Beatrice’s Wedding

Prince Andrew was by his daughter’s side on her big day.

Though he wasn’t featured in any of the official photos released to the public, the Duke of York reportedly fulfilled all of his fatherly duties during Princess Beatrice’s wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

A source told US Weekly, “[Beatrice] wanted him at the wedding. He walked her down the aisle and did a speech at the reception.” The stunning images from the ceremony captured the bride in a tiara and vintage Norman Hartnell gown, both borrowed from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as she posed alongside her new husband.

Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s Royal Wedding Photos View Gallery

However, Beatrice decided to keep the pictures with her dad “for her personal collection” amid the ongoing scandal surrounding his past relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“The Queen and Bea agreed that it was best to avoid creating more of a stir by releasing them to the public,” the source added. “While Beatrice is standing by her dad, she’s absolutely mortified that his name is being dragged through the mud.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the newlyweds tied the knot at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, England, on July 17. A statement read, “The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines.”

The couple had originally planned to wed in London on May 29, but the event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

— Gabi Duncan