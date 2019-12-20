Prince Charles And Duchess Camilla Break Tradition With Cheeky Royal Christmas Photo

Happy holidays from the royal family! Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla of Cornwall released their 2019 Christmas card, and the unique photo choice had fans in stitches on social media.

Here is this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. 🎄 The photo was taken in Havana by Ramon Espinosa during the Royal visit to Cuba earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/ed7iVYY72L — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) December 20, 2019

“Here is this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall,” a tweet from the Clarence House account read, alongside the original photograph of Camilla and Charles driving a vintage British 1953 black MG TD. “The photo was taken in Havana by Ramon Espinosa during the Royal visit to Cuba earlier this year.”

As for the Christmas card, Camilla and Charles chose a simple white-and-red background and the message, “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

Fans absolutely loved the cheeky photograph, which broke from more traditionally posed royal family Christmas cards.

I love this! So nice not to see the typical portrait. This is just fun! — Jeanie Croope (@MarmeladeGypsy) December 20, 2019

“I love this! So nice not to see the typical portrait. This is just fun!” Was one fan’s happy response.

But the photo was more than just a sweet moment between the couple—it was taken during Charles and Camilla’s two-day stop in Cuba this March, which marked the first-ever visit to the island by a member of the royal family.

The Cornwall’s Christmas card came just a day after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s holiday card was revealed. The card also showed the family sitting on a vintage vehicle—this time, a motorbike!

Both families are sent to spend Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham. Here’s to hoping we get a big family photo!