Prince Charles Meets Daniel Craig On The Set Of James Bond!

The name’s Charles. Prince Charles.

On Thursday, the Prince of Wales visited the “James Bond” set at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire where he spent some time with James Bond himself – Daniel Craig!

The 70-year-old heir to the British thrown got a grand tour of the home of the 25th Bond film by the actor, who showed him some of the famous cars from the movie and M’s office.

Charles got to watch as director Cary Joji Fukunaga shot a scene for the new movie starring Naomi Harris and Lashana Lynch.

Apprentices from the BFI Film Academy that were working on the film also met with the Prince during his visit.

“The Prince has been patron of the BFI for 40 years,” the Royal Family wrote in the Instagram post. “The BFI Film Academy runs 52 academies across the UK, giving young people the opportunity to learn about filmmaking.”

The official Clarence House Instagram account shared video of the Prince talking cars with 007 and laughing with actor Ralph Fiennes (who plays M) on set.

This looks like the perfect opportunity to enjoy a martini (shaken, not stirred, of course!)!

