Prince George Charms Grocery Store Delivery Man When He Offers To Help Carry Groceries (Reports)

Prince George is apparently quite the little helper!

During Prince George’s recent stay with his parents at Anmer Hall, the royal family’s country home on the Sandringham Estate, the little prince reportedly offered to help carry groceries inside when a delivery man came to drop them off.

A source told The Sun, “It is rare for anyone to ever offers to carry deliveries inside. So the Waitrose delivery staff were surprised and delighted to be greeted regularly by Prince William and Prince George.”

The source added that 5-year-old George, who is currently in primary school at Thomas’s Battersea in London, is always particularly keen on adding a helping hand.

“George is always particularly helpful and is the one who asks each time what he can carry for them. He is a very inquisitive child,” the source told The Sun. “They give him lighter bags. It shows how down-to-earth William is and that he wants his son to grow up being polite and helpful to others.”

This isn’t the first story we’ve heard of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge acting like any other normal British family. The couple regularly take their kids to Kate’s parents’ home in the countryside and also raised Prince George for his first couple years in Wales. During that time, Kate was regularly seen hitting the local supermarket by herself and shopping for her family.

Hey, the royals are just like us!

