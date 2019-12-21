Prince George Gets Festive Whipping Up Christmas Goodies In Adorable New Pic

We all love the “Great British Bake-Off,” but this royal bake off at Kensington Palace is stealing our hearts. Prince George stepped up to bat(ter) making a traditional Christmas pudding with the Queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William looking on–That’s four generations of royalty in one pic!
The photo is part of the palace’s new “Together at Christmas” initiative for the Royal British Legion, according to the palace’s Instagram post:
“The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centres.”
This isn’t the first bake-off the royal family has had this holiday season. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined master baker Mary Berry last week for a BBC TV special called “A Berry Royal Christmas.”
As for the rest of the family, the Queen departed for her Sandringham estate earlier this week, where she will be joined by the rest of the royal family on Christmas Eve. Notably not in attendance this year are Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie, who will be spending their holidays in Canada.