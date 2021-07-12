Prince George Looks Heartbroken As Prince William Comforts Him Over England’s Loss Of Euro Final

Prince George joined the rest of England as they mourned the loss of the 2020 Euro Final.

The 7-year-old was comforted by his father, Prince William, after Italy won in penalty kicks at Sunday’s big game.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined George in front-row seats at Wembley Stadium to cheer on England as they faced off against Italy.

George and William matched in coordinated jackets and striped ties, while Kate looked business-ready chic in an ivory blazer and crimson statement earrings.

William shared his disappointment in a post on his and Kate’s official Instagram page.

“Heartbreaking. Congratulations @azzurri on a great victory. @england, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W”

The family’s latest soccer outing comes just days after the oldest Cambridge child and his parents rooted for England in an earlier face-off against Germany, where George and William once again made for a dapper father-son duo!

William has been supporting England throughout the tournament and he kept his hopes up until the very end. Ahead of the final match, the 39-year-old gave his favorite team a pep talk and congratulated the players for such a blockbuster season.

The Euro Final was Kate’s second sporting event ensemble of the day after donning a soft pink dress for the Wimbledon final hours earlier in the day.

