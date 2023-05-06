Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Hold Hands While Prince George Is Page Of Honour at King Charles’ Coronation

Prince George was too cute at King Charles’ coronation.

The 9-year-old royal stepped out on Saturday, May 6, and led the Page of Honour arrivals at King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey in London.

He looked adorable in a red traditional uniform at the event. The outfits date back to 1902 when they were worn at King Edward VII’s coronation.

While at Saturday’s coronation, George was in charge of carrying the King and Queen Camilla’s robes into Westminster Abbey.

Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte & Prince George at Coronation of King Charles View Gallery

Other Pages of Honour for the King included 13-year-old Nicholas Barclay, 13-year-old Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and 12-year-old Ralph Tollemache.

Also in attendance at the service was Prince George’s younger sister, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Charlotte looked adorable and twinned with her mom Kate Middleton, they both donned Alexander McQueen looks. They also both wore similar Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpieces which featured a ton of crystals and threadwork embroidery.

Prince Harry, Katy Perry, Emma Thompson, & More Stars Arrive At King Charles III’s Coronation View Gallery

The youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, 5-year-old Prince Louis, was also at the event. He was photographed holding hands with his sister Charlotte while arriving at Westminster Abbey.

Louis rocked a Dege and Skinner outfit, per Page Six. The navy number features a tunic with lace detailing.

— Stephanie Swaim