Prince Harry Addresses Prince William Rift Rumors: ‘We Have Good Days And We Have Bad Days’

Prince Harry will always have Prince William’s back.

The royal spoke out on ITV’s “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey” about royal rift rumors between him and his big brother Prince William.

“Inevitably stuff happens. But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me,” he said according to multiple reports. “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”

“The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days,” he added.

There have been royal rift rumors for a while. A royal family friend previously spoke to People about the alleged feud.

“They are very different characters,” the source said.

“Wives do change the dynamic, and they both have very strong wives,” they added. “If you bring two independent-minded women from the real world into the royal world, they are going to want to have an impact.”

One of the rumored tensions came to rise when Harry and Meghan split from William and Kate Middleton’s charity the Royal Foundation.

The Duke and Duchess also fueled the rumors further when they moved out of Kensington Palace, where Will and Kate also live, to reside in Windsor.

There’s also some big differences to how Will and Harry live their lives. William, second in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, is more traditional in how he handles things, as is Kate Middleton.

Whereas Prince Harry and Meghan are always breaking tradition, from how they welcomed baby Archie to starting their own public Instagram account.

Harry also broke royal protocol when he recently spoke out to defend his wife from the UK media, which is typically not how the royal family handles such things. So it seems that the brothers are simply their own persons, especially with how they handle living in the public eye.

“Harry & Meghan: An African Journey” airs in the US on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

— Stephanie Swaim