Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ditch Royal Titles For Upcoming TV Special

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to appear in an upcoming special for TIME magazine, and they’re shaking things up!

TIME announced a brand new primetime event showcasing their yearly list of the world’s most influential people, which will air on Sept. 22 on ABC. In the promo for the special, shared by E! News, the couple is referred to simply as “Harry and Meghan.”

However, a press release from TIME does refer to the couple as “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Harry and Meghan drop their titles. The duo ditched “royal” from their Sussex branding back in February. They also chose not to give baby Archie a royal title upon his birth.

Harry’s pal Jon Bon Jovi even poked fun at the change, referring to him as “The Artist Formerly Known As Prince” Harry in a February interview.

During the upcoming TIME special, Harry and Meghan will be in good company. Other celebs making appearances include Sandra Oh, Trevor Noah, John Legend and Kumail Nanjiani. Meanwhile, The Weeknd, Halsey and Jennifer Hudson are set to perform.

— by Katcy Stephan