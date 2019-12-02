Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Get Festive In Their Own Special Way For ‘12 Days Of Christmas’

‘Tis the season to give back, and don’t the royals know it! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official Instagram account unveiled 12 charitable organizations they wanted to highlight during the holiday season, all inspired by the 12 days of Christmas.

“With the festive holiday season upon us, it’s also a reminder to reflect on those in need – those who may feel lonely, hungry, homeless, or may be experiencing the holidays for the first time without loved ones,” read the caption on the official Sussex Royal account.

“Inspired by the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ – we have selected twelve organisations caring for those in need – especially at this time of year.”

The caption appeared next to a collage of tagged photos from several of the charities chosen by the royals. Salvation Army, Centrepoint UK, The Felix Project and Shelter Charity were among the featured images.

Earlier in the year, the royals revealed that their Sussex Royal account would only follow organizations the royals wanted to highlight, and that they would change each month. For the month of December the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose charities that focus on providing food, shelter, and care for those who are homeless or simply need a little extra help.

The royal couple also encouraged their nearly 10 million followers to share stories from other organizations. “We would love to hear about the ones that inspire you – so please tell us and add your country’s flag!” the caption read.

In the past, the couple has partnered with the youth support program OnSide, women’s training and empowerment group Luminary Bakery and Veterans Foundation UK, to name a few.

The post came amid the couple’s six-week holiday break from public engagements to focus on their family. Meghan, Harry and baby Archie reportedly traveled to the US to have Thanksgiving dinner with Meghan’s family, and will reportedly celebrate Christmas with Meghan’s family instead of the Queen.