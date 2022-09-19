Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sit In The Second Row During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Service

Despite relations between Prince Harry and the Royal Family seeming to thaw in the days following Queen Elizabeth’s death, it seems as though Harry and Meghan Markle may have been snubbed during the Queen’s funeral in Westminster Abbey.

Despite arriving with King Charles, Prince William, and the Queen’s other children, Prince Harry was seated in the second row with Meghan, directly behind King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, who sat in the front row with the queen’s other children — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Meghan and Prince Harry were seated next to Harry’s cousin, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

This is not the first distinction from his the rest of his family Prince Harry has had to weather since the Queen’s passing.

Harry has not been allowed to wear his military uniform through most of the ceremonial proceedings, with one last-minute exception during Harry’s vigil in Westminster Hall, leaving him in plain mourning clothes alongside Prince Andrew. Harry was previously stripped of his military titles when he and Meghan announced that they’d stop working as senior members of the Royal Family in 2020.

While relations have been icy between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the Royal Family in recent years, there have been hints of improving relations in the past weeks since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Harry and William have appeared in public together, alongside their wives, multiple times, and King Charles made a point to mention the couple in his first speech as monarch: “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

