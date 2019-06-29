Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Step Out For A Yankees Game In London!

Take them out to the ball game!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a day off from diaper duty with baby Archie to have an afternoon date on Saturday at the first-ever regular season MLB game played in Europe. The duo watched as the New York Yankees took on the Boston Red Sox at London’s former Olympic stadium! Meghan looked sleek in a black dress, belted at the midsection. She wore her hair down in simple straight locks and polished off her overall look with a pair of sunglasses and flats!

For his part, Prince Harry looked casual in an Invictus Games polo and a pair of jeans!

The pair couldn’t contain their smiles as they met with several of the players in the locker rooms ahead of the game and even scored a special Red Sox onesie and mini Yankees jersey for Archie! The new parents were seen laughing as they chatted with the players and Meghan let out an audible gasp as she got the Yankees jersey!

New York City has always been a special place for the Duchess of Sussex. Prior to Archie’s arrival she jetted out to the Big Apple to celebrate her baby shower with her nearest and dearest in the city.

Prince Harry likely enjoyed the major MLB match-up too! He’s been a longtime fan of sports and most recently played in a charity polo match in Rome, Italy, in support of his Sentebale charity.

The duo certainly have a busy couple of months ahead. In addition to stepping out for this sports event, they also recently announced they will be taking Archie out on his first royal tour, visiting South Africa, Malawi and Botswana.

It’s safe to say that little Archie is not only going to be a world traveler, but he will likely be a big fan of sports too!

