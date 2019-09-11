Prince Harry Answers Phones At Charity To Honor 9/11 Victims

Prince Harry honored the victims of the 9/11 attacks by joining an annual fundraiser to honor those who were lost on September 11, 2001.

The Duke of Sussex was on the trading floor in London’s financial district for BDG Charity Day which has been happening for the last 15 years. The new dad answered phones and even helped close a government bond worth more than $1 billion.

BGC Charity Day
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, representing Invictus attends BGC Charity Day at One Churchill Place on September 11, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC)

The event remembers the 658 Cantor Fitzgerald and 61 EuroBrokers employees who passed away in the Twin Tower attacks in New York City.

Money raised from the fundraiser also went to Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation.

Prince Harry’s organization is celebrating its 5th anniversary. The 34-year-old reflected the Invictus Games and confessed in an Instagram video that he was super nervous giving a speech at the inaugural Games in London. The royal also shared what he’s looking forward to most at the upcoming 2020 Invictus Games at The Hague, The Netherlands.

