Prince Harry Arrives In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death Is Announced

Prince Harry appeared to arrive in Scotland after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, presumably preventing him from saying a final goodbye.

As doctors’ concern grew over the Queen’s health during the last twenty-four hours, Prince Harry flew to Balmoral Castle earlier today.

He and wife Meghan Markle were in Europe this week for a series of visits with the charitable organizations they support. The couple’s scheduled attendance of the WellChild Awards in London this evening, where Harry was due to give a speech, has been cancelled.

Prince Harry’s flight landed in Scotland shortly after the official announcement of the Queen’s death. From there he took a car to Balmoral.

Prince William arrived to Balmoral Castle by car earlier Thursday afternoon, along with uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward as well as Edward’s wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex. It appears at this time that they, too, arrived after the Queen’s passing.

Meghan Markle did not travel with Prince Harry to Balmoral. Kate Middleton also stayed behind. She is believed to be in Windsor, as her and Prince William’s three children had their first day of school today.

Prince Harry and Prince William join their father, newly crowned King Charles III, and his wife, Camilla, the Queen Consort, at Balmoral. Charles had been in Scotland, carrying out engagements, as well as the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, who had undertaken royal duties in the country this week.

Queen Elizabeth’s death at 96 was announced in a statement on Thursday, at around 6:30 pm local time in London.

King Charles III released a personal statement regarding his mother’s passing: “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

