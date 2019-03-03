Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Sneak In The Cutest Date Night As They Await Royal Baby’s Arrival 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wisely took advantage of a rare (and well-deserved) date night opportunity before entering parenthood!

The duke and duchess hit up a performance of “Tina: The Musical” in London over the weekend, according to the show’s official Twitter account. Royal commentator Omid Scobie reported that Harry and Meghan’s appearance was “private,” “unexpected” and an apparently great time.

“[They] thoroughly enjoyed themselves,” a source told Scobie.

Date night for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan on Saturday, March 2. A show source tells me their visit was private, unexpected and that they "thoroughly enjoyed themselves." https://t.co/QWkgopKxGg — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 3, 2019

Cast and crew were “thrilled and honored” to welcome the pair, including star Adrienne Warren. The actress tweeted her thanks to Harry and Meghan for following through on their promise to see the West End production.

“They said they’d come and they did! Thank you to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It was an honour to have the opportunity to perform for you again!” she wrote.

“Tina: The Musical” depicts the life of iconic singer Tina Turner through her prolific songbook. The show was a likely welcome break for Harry and Meghan, who have maintained a packed schedule as their first child’s due date rapidly approaches.

The newlyweds recently wrapped a multi-city tour of Morocco over three days, right on the heels of Meghan’s surprise trip to New York City for her baby shower. If that level of globe-trotting sounds exhausting, you’re not alone.

A royal source told Vanity Fair last month that the Queen herself was “impressed” with her granddaughter-in-law’s work ethic, especially considering how far along she is.

“The Queen is amazed by the duchess’s energy and stamina given that she is so heavily pregnant. … Meghan hasn’t stopped,” the mag reported.

Now that deserves a round of applause!

— Erin Biglow