Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wax Figures Get Moved Away From Royals to ‘Party Zone’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figures are on the move.

In a statement released on Friday, Madame Tussaud’s London announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s figures would be on display in a new zone—and not with the royals.

“Harry and Meghan have moved zones – Madame Tussauds London has moved its figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to their brand new Awards Party zone to reflect their move from Frogmore to Hollywood,” the famed attraction said in the statement.

This announcement of this new permanent home for Meghan and Harry comes after they were first removed from the royal display in January 2020 following their bombshell decision to step back as senior working members of the royal family.

At the time, Madame Tussauds London general manager Steve Davies said in a statement, “Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals.”

“From today, Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for the them,” he said.

The attraction will reopen on Monday, with Meghan and Harry’s waxworks alongside those of stars like Brad Pitt, Priyanka Chopra and Nicole Kidman.

