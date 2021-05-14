Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wax Figures Get Moved Away From Royals to ‘Party Zone’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figures are on the move.

In a statement released on Friday, Madame Tussaud’s London announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s figures would be on display in a new zone—and not with the royals.

“Harry and Meghan have moved zones – Madame Tussauds London has moved its figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to their brand new Awards Party zone to reflect their move from Frogmore to Hollywood,” the famed attraction said in the statement.

This announcement of this new permanent home for Meghan and Harry comes after they were first removed from the royal display in January 2020 following their bombshell decision to step back as senior working members of the royal family.

At the time, Madame Tussauds London general manager Steve Davies said in a statement, “Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals.”

The empty space left next to the figures of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as Madame Tussauds London moved its figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from its Royal Family set to elsewhere in the attraction, in the wake of the announcement that they will take a step back as “senior members” of the royal family, dividing their time between the UK and North America. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)

“From today, Meghan and Harry’s figures will no longer appear in our Royal Family set. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for the them,” he said.

The attraction will reopen on Monday, with Meghan and Harry’s waxworks alongside those of stars like Brad Pitt, Priyanka Chopra and Nicole Kidman.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Sweetest Snapshots Of Their Affection

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Sweetest Snapshots Of Their Affection

View Gallery

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!

Read More

Princess Eugenie Shares Adorable New Photos Of Baby Son August On Husband Jack Brooksbank’s Birthd

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.