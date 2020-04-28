Prince Harry Records Video For ‘Thomas The Tank Engine’ 75th Anniversary

Prince Harry will soon be appearing on TV screens across the world after recording a special message in honor of the 75th anniversary of the popular “Thomas The Tank Engine” series.

The Duke Of Sussex recorded the video in January before his big move to North America with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie. In it, Harry sat in an armchair and read from a book about the train’s adventures.

The 35-year-old’s message sets the stage for “Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine,” a new story that includes some of Harry’s famous royal relatives. Set when Prince Harry’s father Prince Charles was a young boy, the episode will show Thomas taking Sir Topham Hatt, the controller of the railway, to Buckingham Palace in order to receive an honor.

Both Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth will appear as animated characters on the upcoming special.

“Thomas The Tank Engine” has long held a special place in Prince Harry’s heart—in fact, the royal took a “Thomas” bag to school with him all the way back in 1987 on his first day of Kindergarten!

In a statement released by the Associated Press, the Prince said he has “fond memories of growing up with Thomas and Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures…(Thomas) has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years — entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters.”

“Gone Girl” actress Rosamund Pike is also voicing a new character for the episode, an important train called the Duchess of Loughborough.

“Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine” will be released in the US on Netflix on May 1 and on Channel 5′s “Milkshake” show in the UK on May 2.