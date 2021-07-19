Prince Harry Releasing ‘Intimate and Heartfelt’ Memoir About His Life

Prince Harry is adding author to his resume!

The Duke of Sussex is writing an intimate and heartfelt memoir and will candidly share his “experience, adventures, loses and life lesson” that have helped him become the man he is today, according to a press release by the book’s publisher Penguin Random House.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” Harry said in the statement.

Adding, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The book is set to debut globally in late 2022 and will cover his lifetime in the public eye. It will also include Harry’s time in the military and reflections about being a husband to wife Meghan Markle along with a proud dad to his children, Archie, 2, and daughter Lilibet, who was born on June 4th.

Sources tell Page Six that the upcoming book is expected to have some explosive bombshell revelations. He has been reportedly writing the memoir for the past year amid all the turmoil within the royal family.

“Insiders are already discussing how much he’ll go in detail about his family after a huge fallout with William and accusing William and Charles of being trapped in their roles on the bombshell Oprah interview,” an insider told the publication.



It’s no secret that Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family has been a bit rocky since the two stepped down as senior working members of the royal family back in January 2020 and things only reportedly escalated after their bombshell interview with Oprah this past March.

