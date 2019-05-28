Prince Harry Shocks Passengers As He Shows Up On British Airways Flight From Rome To London

Forget the royal jet, Prince Harry flew commercial this weekend from Rome to London and left several passengers shocked!

The royal headed to Italy over the weekend to play in a polo match in support of his charity Sentebale, and despite the glitzy nature of his weekend activities, his return home was surprisingly normal! The royal boarded a British Airways flight back to London, escorted by several members of his security team.

A shocked passenger named Amy Garrick captured the royal sitting a couple rows ahead of her in first class and took to social media to reveal the big news. According to her account, the Prince was very respectful but definitely looked tired.

“I haven’t had anything worth sharing, but this morning leaving Rome I got up to use the bathroom and I had to wait. As I’m standing there, I look over and see a guy who looks like Prince Harry. And he has a wedding ring on and looks very tired. The guy next to him looks like security and is glaring at me. Finally my brain clicks and I realize, it is Prince Harry on the way back to London from Rome,” she wrote on social media. “He was at a polo tournament. He politely smiled and said hi when he realized I knew who he was. I tried to get a photo as he got off the plane. I didn’t want to harass him and felt bad taking one, but it isn’t every day you see him! More details: It was on British Airways in first class. He thanked the first class crew and pilot before getting off the plane :)”

Hey, even royalty has to get around.

Prince Harry was likely glad to get back home to his wife Meghan Markle and newborn son, Archie Harrison!

