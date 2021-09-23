Prince Harry’s Briefcase Features Heartwarming Tribute To Son Archie

Prince Harry is one proud papa!

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped out on Thursday, making various visits in New York City. And while the royal couple was seen leaving 50 United Nations Plaza, an eagle eyed cameraperson snapped a shot of Harry’s briefcase.

It features a heartwarming nod to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son with an inscription that reads, “Archie’s Papa.”

The couple had quite the busy day in the Big Apple, they met with UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield for an “important discussion on Covid-19, racial justice and mental health.”

They also met with politicians to visit One World Observatory at the World Trade Center, which was rebuilt following the 9/11 attacks.

Their day out in New York City is the first joint pubic trip the couple has made together since moving to California after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The duo is also set to join Global Citizen Live on the Great Lawn at Central Park on Sept. 25 to speak out about the importance of achieving global vaccine equity.

— Stephanie Swaim

