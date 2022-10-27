Prince Harry’s ‘Personal and Emotionally Powerful’ Memoir Release Date and Title Revealed

More details about Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir have been released.

Penguin Random House, the publishing company behind his upcoming memoir, confirmed in a Tweet on Thursday that the title of his book is “Spare” and the release date will be January 10th, 2023.

“We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. Spare, the highly anticipated #princeharrymemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at princeharrymemoir.com.”

On the website, Penguin Random House gave a well-detailed synopsis of one of the stories about the Duke of Sussex.

“It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief,” the description read.

In a press release about the book, the publishers also shared some other important parts of Prince Harry’s life that will be included in the memoir, writing, “Spare also covers Prince Harry’s dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father. It offers an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know about the price lies a story that is variably inspiring, courageous, and eye-opening.”

Prince Harry himself also gave a statement to penguin random house about what he’s looking forward to the world seeing about him with this book.

“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he said in the statement.

Adding, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle previously shocked the royal family and fans when they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and subsequently did their shocking tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Spare” will be released on January 10, 2023.